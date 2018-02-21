Bids for Bargains 2018!

Welcome to Bids for Bargains!

We’ve gone around to the area’s favorite businesses and gotten a huge pile of gift certificates for food, products, and services — and we’re going to auction them off to you, starting at 50% off retail price!

Bids for Bargains takes place this year from February 12th through March 2nd, so don’t miss your chance to go on a shopping spree and save up to 50% off your favorite items and services! Tune in to 93.3FM or 1340AM from 8-9am, 11am-noon, and 4-5pm to place your bids. You can bid on items all day until 5pm. You place your bids by calling 928-645-8181, 928-645-0300 or 1-800-498-7741 in this FUN RADIO AUCTION!

It’s the 28th annual Bids for Bargains Radio Auction!

Wednesday, February 21

Adams Chiropractic Clinic – New Client Assessment and Adjust

All-American Fuel – $30.00 Certificate

Angie’s Grooming Shop – 4 Week Puppy Training Class

Antelope Point Marina – Antelope Canyon Boat Tour for 2

Avis Rent-a-Car – 3-day Getaway

Big John’s Texas BBQ – $40.00 Food Certificate

Clunkers to Classic Automotive – Mount and Balance of 2 Tires

CnG (formally Chill and Grill) – $40.00 Food Certificate

Denny’s of Page – $60.00 Food Certificate

El Tapatio – $50.00 Food Certificate

Gunfighter Canyon – Just a taste Experience

H&R Block of Page – Basic Tax Preparation

Lil Caribbean Dive Shack – Discover Scuba Class

Little Caesar’s – 3 Large Pizzas

LP Espresso at State 48 – 10 LG Coffee Punch Card

Mandarin Gourmet – $50.00 Food Certificate

Morgan’s Tree Service – $250.00 Towards Tree Work

Paco’s Tacos – $40.00 Food Certificate

Page Fast Glass – 1 Ton of Eagle Premium Pellets

Pepper’s Restaurant – $60.00 Food Certificate

Pow Wow Trading Post – Pendleton Round Gym Bag

Ranch House Grille – $50.00 Food Certificate

RD’s Drive-In– $30.00 Food Certificate

Ruby’s Inn – 2 Night Stay IN SEASON

Safeway Deli – Meat and Cheese Platter (12-16)

Slacker’s – 5 meal deal

Starlite Restaurant – $30.00 Food Certificate

S trombolli’s – $20.00 Food Certificate

Sunshine and Sunbeam Laundry – $25.00 Dry Cleaning Certificate

Sunshine Fuel – $30.00 Fuel Certificate

The Bird House – $50.00 Food Certificate

The Bowl – 10 Game Open Bowling Pass

White Tornado – 250 sq. ft. carpet cleaning

Weekly Items

Page Chamber – 1 Lone Rock Membership

Gunfighter Canyon – Special Operations Package

Page Honda Polaris – Polaris 105 Quart Cooler

Facebook ONLY Item for the Day

The Bird House – $50.00 Food Certificate