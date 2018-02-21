Bids for Bargains 2018!
Welcome to Bids for Bargains!
We’ve gone around to the area’s favorite businesses and gotten a huge pile of gift certificates for food, products, and services — and we’re going to auction them off to you, starting at 50% off retail price!
Bids for Bargains takes place this year from February 12th through March 2nd, so don’t miss your chance to go on a shopping spree and save up to 50% off your favorite items and services! Tune in to 93.3FM or 1340AM from 8-9am, 11am-noon, and 4-5pm to place your bids. You can bid on items all day until 5pm. You place your bids by calling 928-645-8181, 928-645-0300 or 1-800-498-7741 in this FUN RADIO AUCTION!
It’s the 28th annual Bids for Bargains Radio Auction!
Wednesday, February 21
Adams Chiropractic Clinic – New Client Assessment and Adjust
All-American Fuel – $30.00 Certificate
Angie’s Grooming Shop – 4 Week Puppy Training Class
Antelope Point Marina – Antelope Canyon Boat Tour for 2
Avis Rent-a-Car – 3-day Getaway
Big John’s Texas BBQ – $40.00 Food Certificate
Clunkers to Classic Automotive – Mount and Balance of 2 Tires
CnG (formally Chill and Grill) – $40.00 Food Certificate
Denny’s of Page – $60.00 Food Certificate
El Tapatio – $50.00 Food Certificate
Gunfighter Canyon – Just a taste Experience
H&R Block of Page – Basic Tax Preparation
Lil Caribbean Dive Shack – Discover Scuba Class
Little Caesar’s – 3 Large Pizzas
LP Espresso at State 48 – 10 LG Coffee Punch Card
Mandarin Gourmet – $50.00 Food Certificate
Morgan’s Tree Service – $250.00 Towards Tree Work
Paco’s Tacos – $40.00 Food Certificate
Page Fast Glass – 1 Ton of Eagle Premium Pellets
Pepper’s Restaurant – $60.00 Food Certificate
Pow Wow Trading Post – Pendleton Round Gym Bag
Ranch House Grille – $50.00 Food Certificate
RD’s Drive-In– $30.00 Food Certificate
Ruby’s Inn – 2 Night Stay IN SEASON
Safeway Deli – Meat and Cheese Platter (12-16)
Slacker’s – 5 meal deal
Starlite Restaurant – $30.00 Food Certificate
S
trombolli’s – $20.00 Food Certificate
Sunshine and Sunbeam Laundry – $25.00 Dry Cleaning Certificate
Sunshine Fuel – $30.00 Fuel Certificate
The Bird House – $50.00 Food Certificate
The Bowl – 10 Game Open Bowling Pass
White Tornado – 250 sq. ft. carpet cleaning
Weekly Items
Page Chamber – 1 Lone Rock Membership
Gunfighter Canyon – Special Operations Package
Page Honda Polaris – Polaris 105 Quart Cooler
Facebook ONLY Item for the Day
