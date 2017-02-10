Bids for Bargains 2017!
Welcome to Bids for Bargains!
We’ve gone around to the area’s favorite businesses and gotten a huge pile of gift certificates for food, products, and services — and we’re going to auction them off to you, starting at 50% off retail price!
Bids for Bargains takes place this year from February 6th through the 24th, so don’t miss your chance to go on a shopping spree and save up to 50% off your favorite items and services! Tune in to 93.3FM or 1340AM from 8-9am, 11am-noon, and 4-5pm to place your bids. You can bid on items all day until 5pm, and save the full weekly list here.
You place your bids by calling 928-645-8181, 928-645-0300 or 1-800-498-7741 in this FUN RADIO AUCTION!
It’s the 27th annual Bids for Bargains Radio Auction!
Adams Chiropractic Clinic – Existing Client adjustment
All-American Fuel – $30.00 Certificate
Angie’s Grooming Shop – 4 Week Puppy Training Class
Avis Rent-a-car – 3-day Getaway
Big Dipper – $25.00 Food Certificate
Big John’s Texas BBQ – $40.00 Food Certificate
Boston’s Ace Hardware – Troy Built Gas Powered Blower
Cancer Outreach – $30.00 Store Certificate
Chill & Grill – 2 $20.00 Food Certificates
Clunkers to Classics – 4-wheel Alignment
Denny’s of Page – $60.00 Food Certificate
Desert Celebrations – Half dozen wrapped roses
El Tapatio – $50.00 Food Certificate
Fiesta Mexicana – 100.00 Food Certificate
H&R Block – Basic Tax Preparation
Jakey Leigh’s Café and Bakery in Kanab – 25.00 food Certificate
Lake Powell National Golf Course – 4 Rounds of golf
Lake Powell Spa & Massage – 60 Minute Massage
Ligai Si’Anii Canyon Tours – Wind Pebble Canyon Tour for 2
Little Caesar’s – 2 Large Pizzas
Lord’s Gym – 6 Months Unlimited Use
Lower Antelope Canyon Tours – Tour for 2
Mandarin Gourmet – $50.00 Food Certificate
Paco’s Tacos – $40.00 Food Certificate
Page Fast Glass – 7 boxes of energy logs
Paws and All – small dog bath and dry
Peppers at Marriott – $60.00 Certificate-Dinner for 2
Ranch House Grille – $50.00 Food Certificate
RD’s Drive-in – $30.00 Food Certificates
Ruby’s Inn – 2 Night Stay- IN SEASON
Safeway Deli – Hoagie Tray (14-18)
Slacker’s – 5 meal deal
Starlite Restaurant– $25.00 Food Certificate
Strombolli’s – Lunch for 2 “The Slice”, choice of soda
Sunshine Fuel – $30.00 Fuel Card
The Bowl – 10 open games of bowling
The Lube Shop – Oil Change and Filter
White Tornado – 250 sq. ft. carpet cleaning