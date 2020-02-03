News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Bids For Bargains

Bids For Bargains
February 03
10:05 2020
Monday Feb 3

Aliberto’s – $30.00 food certificate

All American Fuel – $40.00 certificate

Allen Auto Works – oil change

Antelope Valley Canyon Tours – White Dome Mesa Tour

Big Dipper – $25.00 Ice cream cards

Bonker’s Restaurant – $50.00 food certificate

Classic Auto Body Works – $100.00 toward repairs

Denny’s of Page – $60.00 food certificate

Desert Celebrations – Dozen roses arranged in a vase

El Tapatio – $50.00 food certificate

H&R Block of Page – $100 toward tax preparation

Lake Powell Paddleboards – Full day Paddleboard rentals for 2

Paco’s Tacos – $40 food certificate

Page Fast Glass – 1 Ton Pellets w/in town delivery

Page Pest Control – home or office pest control service

Pampered Pets of Page – 3 day/2 night kenneling

Paws & All Pet Grooming – Small dog haircut and groom

Pepper’s at Marriott – $60.00 food certificate

Pow Wow Trading Post – Pendleton Coffee Mug

RD’s Drive In – $50 food certificate

Rim Trail Bike & Hike – 1 full service bike tune-up

Ruby’s Inn at Bryce Canyon – In Season 2 night stay

Slackers – 5 meal deals

Starlite – $30.00 food certificate

Subway of Page – $30.00 food certificate

Sunset 89 – $20.00 food certificate

Sunshine Fuel – $40.00 gas card

The Bowl – 5 Lunch Specials

White Tornado – 250 Sq foot carpet cleaning

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas.

