BIA Honors Fallen Officers

Two Navajo police officers were among those honored by the Bureau of Indian Affairs today.

The BIA hosted the 26th annual Indian Country Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Service.

The memorial was held in Artesia, N.M.

Three officers who died in the line of duty will have their names added to the memorial, bringing the total number to 114.

Navajo police officer Leander Frank died in a traffic accident on August 30, 2016.

Frank was responding to a call from the Chinle District when he had a head-on collision with another vehicle in the vicinity of Tsaile.

The other Navajo to be honored is former Police Chief Hoska “Hoskie” Thompson. Thompson, a graduate from the Carlisle Indian School, died on October 21, 1949.

Hoska fell victim to freezing weather while trying to serve civil papers in a remote canyon area on the Arizona-New Mexico border. He had served 11 years on the Navajo police force.

The third officer to be honored is Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Agent Robert Patrick Flickinger.

Flickinger died in a traffic accident on March 7, 2008.

Flickinger had been working undercover on a narcotics investigation involving a motorcycle gang.