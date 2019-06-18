News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Beyond The Wave

June 18
11:31 2019
AP Photo/Brian Witte

Antelope tour guides say they are often asked about The Wave in terms of its beauty, in comparison to other rock formations in the region. Of course, The Wave is popular, tourists want an Instagram shot of themselves in that incredible aesthetic space and are willing to wait at length for their turn to do it. With the BLM permit lottery potentially increasing from 20 per day to 96 after a public feedback period by the Bureau of Land Management this month, the destination’s popularity is bound to continue to increase in the months and years to come.

The Sierra Club released an interesting article about The Wave this week, declaring several other glorious rock formations in the area also worthy of a visit if you’re up for the challenge.

Read their latest thoughts about our highly revered rocky terrain here.

 

 

 

 

