BEWARE Scam Artists Claim to Be Health Care Enrollment Specialist

Tuesday morning, one of the Lake Powell Life employees received a cold call from an anonymous, unknown contact who left a voicemail identifying himself as “Jason, a health enrollment specialist” claiming he was calling to help them “enroll in a health care plan that matched their budget during the open enrollment period”. The caller left a number to return his call, and when the individual attempted to call him back they heard an outgoing message claiming they were a “health insurance registration center”.

Using the number that was left in the voice mail message, the following thread was discovered online indicating several others had received the same call recently and believed it was a scam artist attempting to secure private personal information and credit card information by pretending to be an enrollment agent. Not once did the caller say they had anything to do with healthcare.gov and those agents do not make cold calls to sell insurance.

Read more about others who have gotten this same exact phone call

Beware of scam artists! Their story might sound credible, they are counting on you to be busy and eager to handle something they might actually need in quick fashion and they’ve gone to great lengths to make you feel at ease with a professional sounding voicemail system when you return their call. It is a good idea let the incoming call go to voice mail if it is a number you can’t identify.

Listen now to the actual call our employee received on December 11, 2018 (click audio below)

AARP has some valuable information about avoiding phone scams and phishing schemes:

How to Protect Yourself Against ACA Fraud

Four tips on how to defend against scammers during Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment

As millions of Americans review their Affordable Care Act (ACA) coverage and sign up or change their health insurance plans during open enrollment, scammers are also working to take advantage of consumers.

ACA open enrollment started Nov. 1 and ends in most states on Dec. 15. Officials at healthcare.govand the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) are warning consumers to beware of fraudsters offering insurance deals that seem too good to be true — because they probably are.

“One big scam, especially around open enrollment, is companies calling consumers offering online what they claim to be comprehensive health insurance,” says Jason Adler, assistant director of the FTC’s Midwest Region. “What they are actually providing is a discount plan or other substandard product that doesn’t give consumers the coverage they think they are getting.”

Here are four ways fraudsters try to get valuable personal information from you, or sell you phony or substandard health coverage.

1. The Cold Call

You get a phone call or an uninvited visit to your home from someone who says they are from the Health Insurance Marketplace (aka Marketplace) and need more information to finish your application, including your banking or credit card numbers.

What you should do: This is probably a scam. If you have applied for insurance through the Marketplace, you may get a follow-up call asking you to verify or provide more information. But you will never be asked for a bank name or account number. Here’s how healthcare.gov says you can make sure the call is legitimate:

Use caller ID to check the number. The display should show one of these: Health Insurance MP; InsMarketplace; 855-997-1890 or 844-477-7500.

The person calling is supposed to say they are from the Marketplace and give you his or her first name and agent ID number. Write this information down so you can later verify that they do work for the Marketplace.

Healthcare.gov suggests that if you are at all suspicious about any call, ask the representative to mail you a letter with instructions about how to complete your application. The website also has information about when and how you should report suspected fraud. If you have confirmed the person is a Marketplace representative, you might be asked the following questions to finish your enrollment: