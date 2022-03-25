Beware QR Code Scams, Warns AZ Attorney General

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is joining officials across the country in warning against fake or altered QR codes that have reportedly been used by cyber-criminals to scam people out of money. Reports indicate that some QR codes on parking meters have been used to direct users to fraudulent websites where fake vendors have been paid. Scam QR codes could also put a user’s personal and financial information at risk, or potentially put a harmful program on your phone. Officials urge people to ignore unexpected QR codes from strangers in e-mails, preview the URL of the code for verification before using it, and consider changing phone settings to prevent automatic linking to a website from a QR code.