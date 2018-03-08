Beware Phone Scammers “Spoofing” Familiar Numbers

How often do you find yourself answering the phone and finding nobody there or it’s a robocall with a likely scam attempt to get your personal information? Phone scams spoofing local prefixes are nothing new but lately Page residents are finding some of these calls look familiar— Jo Bjorholm from Cancer Outreach notified Lake Powell Life News today of the problem for her, she recently has received calls that appear to be coming from local businesses she recognizes like B&B Auto Repair… but when she answers the phone it’s a robocall. When she asked the business about it, they know nothing of the call.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich reports that these types of spoofed numbers are becoming more and more common.

The AG wants you to remember:

Keep your financial information to yourself. Never give out credit card, checking or savings account information to anyone who calls you, as it is not difficult for someone with this data to draft money from your account.

Ask the sales agent to mail you information about their product or services before you decide to buy. Legitimate companies should be happy to mail you a contract to review or a brochure about their product before you give them any payment information.

Place your name on the national Do Not Call List.

Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Hang up. A telemarketer has no right to your time or your money.

For more tips and information and to report these annoying, fraudulent calls visit the AG’s website.