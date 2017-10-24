News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Best of Page Winners Announced!

October 24
16:30 2017
The Page/Lake Powell Chamber of Commerce had their annual “Best of Page” awards dinner on Saturday night (10/21),  It was a chance for those businesses and individuals from around Page and the Page area to be recognized for being at the top of their game,

The Large Business Award went to Boston’s Ace Hardware. Boston’s was also recognized for Best Customer Service!

You could call Chill & Grill the top rookie business, as they won the Breakout Business of the Year in Page.

Recognized for her humanitarian work was realtor Judy Edwards, who was named the Humanitarian of the Year.

The Chamber’s own Judy Franz was named Community Member of the Year.

Page Public Library was given the award for Best non-Profit Agency and as the best place to Donate Your Time  & Money.

The State of Utah checked-in with Lone Rock being name the Best Place to Camp! Horseshoe Bend was credited as being the best place to hike.

The Chamber checked-in again, being named  Best Facebook Page, along with Page Online Yard Sale..

For the complete list of this year’s winners, simply click here.

arizonabest of awardscity of pagepage lake powell chamber of commerce

