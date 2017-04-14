Best in the West? Page PD Enters International Vehicle Design Contest
The Page Police Department thinks the new paint jobs on their cruisers are pretty snappy. So much so that they gave entered a vehicle design contest.
In March, the Page PD entered its new vehicle design in an international vehicle design contest put on by Law and Order magazine. Every year the magazine gives out awards for vehicle designs in different categories.
Page PD’s design was entered in the Municipal 10 to 50 Officers, West category.
The winners will be announced in the August issue of Law and Order magazine.
In the PD’s entry, they described the process of coming up with the new vehicle design:
We wanted our brand to reflect our diverse community including the beautiful and majestic views.
One of the most significant symbols of a police department is its vehicles. Our old design was a solid white vehicle with outdated graphics that were not at all reflective of our community. Chief Balkcom organized a working group of police employees with the idea of enhancing the visibility of our police cars and changing the police car design to reflect our community.
Project manager, Detective Cody Miller, met with a local Native American artist, Nate Tsosie, who also happened to be a former employee of the police department. He was given the concept and he created several different designs. Our administrative staff, in conjunction with our community, decided on a design with probably the most recognizable place in our community, the Glen Canyon Dam and Bridge.
The construction of the dam is what created the City of Page back in 1957. Lake Powell, which draws millions of visitors to our town each year, was also created with the construction of the dam.
Another important feature in our police car design was the addition of our ‘challenge coin’ which displays our department’s core values of Courage, Compassion, and Integrity. The challenge coin and core values were also created by a working group of police employees.