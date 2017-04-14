Best in the West? Page PD Enters International Vehicle Design Contest

The Page Police Department thinks the new paint jobs on their cruisers are pretty snappy. So much so that they gave entered a vehicle design contest.

In March, the Page PD entered its new vehicle design in an international vehicle design contest put on by Law and Order magazine. Every year the magazine gives out awards for vehicle designs in different categories.

Page PD’s design was entered in the Municipal 10 to 50 Officers, West category.

The winners will be announced in the August issue of Law and Order magazine.

In the PD’s entry, they described the process of coming up with the new vehicle design: