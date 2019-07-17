Best Friends to Open Pet Motel

Best Friends Animal Society will open a motel and store in Kanab in September.

The Society promises the Best Friends Roadhouse and Mercantile will offer a “pet-centric” experience. Potential animal adopters and volunteers will be guests.

The renovated former Four Seasons hotel will feature 30 regular rooms, eight king suites, and two multi-level suites. A fenced-in dog park with a pool is behind the facility, and Best Friends has built a performance stage that will welcome community events, in addition to Society presentations.

People considering adopting an animal will be able to have a “sleepover” with it.

The store will offer vegan food and drinks, including beer and wine.

Proceeds from the enterprise will be dedicated to eliminating kill shelters nationwide.

In 2018, 33,000 people visited the Society’s sanctuary north of Kanab.