Best Friends Proposal Encounters More Opposition

A huge crowd of Kane County, Utah, residents turned out to oppose a Best Friends Animal Society proposal to build employee housing at a recent Kanab Planning Commission meeting.

Samantha LeFevre, who lives adjacent to the 30-acre parcel near the Kanab Creek Ranchos, spoke for many objecting to a proposed zoning change. She said she and her neighbors bought property in the zone designated Residential-Agricultural because of the three-acre plots and open space. She claimed changing the zone to Residential-Multi-Family “shows no sensitivity to those living there now.”

The motion to make the zoning change died on a 2-2 vote.

Best Friends can appeal the denial to the City Council.