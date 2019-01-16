Best Friends Housing Development

Best Friends Animal Society, Kane County’s largest employer, is proposing a housing development in the Kanab Creek Ranchos area of the city. The Society says it has experienced problems in hiring and retaining employees because of a housing shortage. And, it claims, what is available is often unaffordable.

The development would include 39 two-bedroom homes and six three-bedroom homes. All would be one story and be a minimum of 989 square feet,. Some Ranchos residents have expressed concerns about traffic and possible negative effects on property values. The City will have to change the zoning of the 30-acre parcel from agricultural to residential multi-family.