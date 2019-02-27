Best Friends Housing Details

Bart Battista, Best Friends Animal Society’s manager for a proposed employee housing project, recently provided the Kanab Planning Commission with the results of two studies related to the project.

The Society is seeking a zoning change to accommodate the construction of homes on a 30-acre parcel near the Kanab Creek Ranchos. A traffic study conducted by Iron Rock Engineering found that each

household in the area makes an average of 2.5 trips each day on streets in the area. The firm asserts that only amounts to a 50 percent use of those streets’ capacity.

Battista also noted a state study that found Kanab is the fifth most-expensive community to live in in Utah. The study concluded a $17.27 hourly wage is the minimum for affording a Kanab residence.

Best Friends’ hourly starting wage is $13.50 and can go as high as $20 per hour with multiple benefits, according to Battista..

Battista indicated the Society will built a new sewer line to Kanab Creek Drive, which will then go underground under a bridge to hook up to an existing line.