Best Friends Garners National Award

Kane County-based Best Friends Animal Society has been named a Brand of the Year by a national organization.

Harris Poll EquiTrend measures a brand’s health over time; it considers familiarity, quality, and purchase consideration. Such consideration for a non-profit like Best Friends is the likelihood of attracting donations.

In a press release announcing the award, Best Friends noted that for the first time on record, the number of dogs and cats killed in American animal shelters dropped below one million for a given year. In 2017, 800,000 animals were disposed of in shelters. The national save rate has gone from 70 percent to 77 percent.

Best Friends is spearheading an initiative to stop all shelter killings by 2025.

Utah is a no-kill state for dogs and is close to achieving that status for cats.