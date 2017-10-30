News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Bennett Freeze Family Sees the Light

October 30
04:39 2017
Otto Tso

Lloyd Billy has lived near Tuba City for more than 40 years in a house without electricity. But the family is in the dark no longer.

Big Navajo Energy, working with Delegate Otto Tso and staff from the Navajo speaker’s office, recently installed a solar generator and heating system for the family.

The Billy home is the “Bennett Freeze” area, which—for decades—meant no home improvements could be made.

“I’m  happy to see the Billy family receive electricity,” Tso said. “Many families continue to suffer due to the effects    of the development freeze that was placed on this area.”

But people are working to change that, Tso said.

“This represents another step in the right direction,” he added.

Tso is the delegate for Tuba City, also known as To’ Nanees Dizi.

Big Navajo Energy is a 100-percent Navajo-owned renewable energy company that offers solar/wind

battery-based power systems that provide electricity for     families that live in remote areas.

The Billys are the second family in the Bennett Freeze area to receive a power system thanks to the partnership between Big Navajo Energy and the Office of the Speaker.

This  would not have been possible without the support from Speaker LoRenzo Bates and Tso, Big Navajo Energy President Dory Peters said.

“This is only the beginning for many other families that do not have access to electricity,” Peters said.

Renewable technology will be one of the solutions to bring electricity to the more than 18,000 families on the Navajo Nation that do not have electricity, Peters added.

Big Navajo Energy has access to    portable renewable energy generators that are military          grade and   commercial industrial  1 to 200 megawatt size and that only require wind,  solar,        biomass or geothermal to power them.

