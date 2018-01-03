Benally v Kaye Lawsuit Settlement

Navajo families have reached a settlement in the Benally v. Kaye lawsuit they filed against the Hopi Tribe.

The Hopi Tribe had attempted to evict them the Hopi Partition Lands area.

The parties involved in Benally v. Kaye have formally accepted a settlement that came about when the Hopi Tribe tried to evict Navajo families from their homes in the partitioned lands.

Hopi Partitioned Lands came about when the U.S. Congress enacted the Navajo-Hopi Land Settlement Act in 1974.

The Act was meant to decide a disagreement between the Navajo and Hopi governments concerning the ownership of coal and other natural resources in the area.

Under the federal law a judge arbitrarily divided 1.8 million acres of jointly-owned land between the Hopi and Navajo.

The settlement comes after years of negotiations between the Navajo families, Hopi Tribe and the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals mediation office. The Justice Department and Department of the Interior also took part in the discussions.

To reach an accord the parties had to clarify the Hopi Partitioned Lands Accommodation Agreement that required Navajo families to sign a 76-year lease with the Hopi Tribe in order to remain in their homes.

With this new agreement the Navajo families look forward to a better relationship with the Hopi Tribe, according to attorney Lee Phillips said. Phillips represented the Navajo families.

While the main sections of the Accommodation Agreement were unaltered, the recent settlement addresses issues such as transferring the lease among family members, grazing issues, expansion or reconfiguration of the three-acre homesite leases and religious and cultural concerns.