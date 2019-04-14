Benally Running for Congress

Former Navajo Nation presidential candidate Dineh Benally is running for Congress.

Benally is seeking New Mexico’s 3rd District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Among the key issues, he wants to focus on the “Four E’s” – education, employment, energy, and economic development.

His experience as a “devoted official” in both the public and private sectors make him an ideal candidate, Benally said. He has experience dealing with governments on a tribal, local, state and federal level, Benally added.

“I believe the culmination of my experiences has instilled the noble purpose of serving the people through this influential office,” Benally said.

Benally is seeking the congressional seat currently held by Rep. Ben Ray Lujan.

Lujan is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Tom Udall. Udall has announced that he will not seek re-election.

In the 2018 primary election for Navajo president, Benally came in fourth, with 5,211 votes.

In 2014 Benally ran for vice president on Joe Shirley, Jr.’s ticket. They lost the general election to eventual president Russell Begaye and Jonathan Nez.