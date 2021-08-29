Belgian Zoo Waffles on Woman’s Ban

No more monkey business for Adie Timmermans!

Or is there?

Timmermans, a regular visitor to the Antwerp Zoo, was banned from visiting her boo – a 38-year-old chimpanzee named Chita.

Timmermans claims she is having a real “relationship” with Chita, comparing it to an affair.

That relationship is driving zoo staff bananas.

Its harming Chita’s efforts to mesh with the other chimps, according to zoo spokeswoman Sarah Lafaut.

“When Chita is constantly surrounded by visitors, the other animals ignore him and don’t consider him part of the group,” Lafaut said.

Another zoo spokeswoman said Timmermans is still allowed to visit the zoo, but has been asked to change her behavior when she interacts with animals like Chita.

“We asked Ms. Timmermans to let Chita be a chimpanzee among chimpanzees, and not to stay with him for too long nor attract his attention,” the spokeswoman said. “We have also explained to Ms. Timmermans why we are asking this from her, and all our visitors, and why this is beneficial for Chita.”

According to a Dutch daily newspaper, Chita was once kept as a pet but was given to the zoo 30 years ago when his owners found his behavior unmanageable. He has long had issues integrating into the zoo’s chimpanzee troupe, the newspaper, De Gelderlander, said, noting that Chita was injured in a 2008 brawl with several other chimps.

But Timmermans insists she’s in love with the chimp.

“I haven’t got anything else. Why do they want to take this away from me?” Timmermans tearfully told a television station.

Will the new rules put a crimp in the chimp’s style? It remains to be seen, but one train of thought is “once a Chita, always a Chita.”

Still the question remains: Will this lead to Timmermans pursuing ‘gorilla’ warfare to save her forbidden love?