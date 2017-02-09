News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Begaye Vetoes Emergency Funds

Begaye Vetoes Emergency Funds
February 09
11:41 2017
Print This Article
Russell Begaye

Russell Begaye

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye nixed emergency disaster funds for 33 chapters.

Allowing the supplemental funding bill to proceed would violate the Navajo Nation Code, Begaye said in a press release.

Under tribal law the General Fund must not dip below 10-percent of the previous year’s operating budget.

Approving the $243,000 in supplemental funding could have caused the fund balance to fall below the 10-percent required by law, Begaye said.

Begaye also noted that the funding was only for 33 of the 110 chapters; and outdated information was used in some cases to determine how much the chapters had in their emergency fund accounts.

The legislation included funding for some chapters that had not declared a state of emergency following recent snow storms, and omitted others that had.

The Navajo Nation Council issued its own press release, pointing out that the 33 chapters approved for emergency funding had zero balances in their emergency budgets.

“Begaye’s decision making is inconsistent,” according to Speaker LoRenzo Bates. Bates pointed out that Begaye approved similar legislation earlier to bail out the Division of Social Services to the tune of some $5 million.

“If the president believes that the emergency funding bill violates the law, then Begaye was in violation in January when he OK’d the social services funding,” Bates said.

Tags
Emergency Fundsnavajo nationveto

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Monday
Partly Cloudy
High 56°/Low 39°
10%
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday
Partly Cloudy
High 57°/Low 38°
0%
Clear
Wednesday
Clear
High 58°/Low 38°
0%
Clear
Thursday
Clear
High 59°/Low 45°
0%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.