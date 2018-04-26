Begaye: Tribes Need More Sovereignty

Addressing the 2018 National Indian Gaming Association’s Trade Show and Convention, Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye said tribes need to strengthen their sovereignty.

“Sovereignty has afforded tribal nations the opportunity to enter into Indian gaming. Indian gaming provides tribes the ability to increase employment and support tribal services and operations,” Begaye said. “It also provides a path to diversifying tribal economies.”

Gaming often allows tribes to provide jobs for their communities, Begaye said. The Navajo Nation has used gaming to expand its capacity for financial opportunities while also diversifying the Navajo economy, the president added.

“The Navajo Nation is an energy producing tribe and we are expanding our solar capabilities,” Begaye said, in referring to the expansion of the Kayenta Solar Farm which will double its energy-producing capacity by May 2019.

Tribes must be vigilant to prevent federal policies from eroding sovereignty, Begaye warned.

Last week, a tribal delegation met with federal agencies including the U.S. Health and Human Services and Centers for Medicare Medicaid Services (CMS) to discuss mandatory work requirement provisions. During the meeting, CMS stated that tribes should be treated as a racial group and not a political group.

“This is not only a challenge to delivery of health care services and funding for health care, but it is a fundamental challenge to hundreds of years of legal and Supreme Court precedent and our treaties,” Begaye said. “The federal government doesn’t want to honor our treaties anymore. They want to treat us like everyone else.”

The president asked that all tribes and those who work within the tribal gaming industry strongly oppose the CMS interpretation.