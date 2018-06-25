Begaye Removed From Tribal Duties

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye did his best to navigate the “Karis crisis” caused by his daughter’s latest driving under the influence arrest but, in the end, the public outcry proved too much.

Karis Begaye, 41, who worked as special advisor to the Office of the President, is no longer working for the tribe.

She had been on paid administrative leave since April 27, shortly after an Arizona trooper arrested her for extreme DWI.

An executive staff assistant to the president, Nina Chester, made the announcement during a Northern Navajo Agency meeting.

The president’s communication director, Mihio Manus, later confirmed the report, but had no further comment.

A report by the Arizona Department of Public Safety revealed that Begaye’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit when she was involved in a collision with a semi-trailer on April 22.Her BAC was .211. The legal limit in Arizona is .08.

Begaye originally returned to work and was assigned a replacement tribal vehicle until a public outcry led to her being placed on paid administrative leave. She also entered rehabilitation.

After colliding with a semi-trailer and damaging a guardrail Begaye admitted to an officer on the scene that she had had a couple glasses of wine.

However the DPS report noted that a bottle of vodka was found on the ground beside Begaye’s car and an open bottle of tequila was found in the backseat.

The 23rd Navajo Nation Council and several chapters had passed resolutions calling for President Begaye to terminate his daughter’s employment.

Karis Begaye was an issue at the agency meeting, with Sanostee Chapter officials wanting to introduce legislation seeking her ouster. That was when Chester informed meeting participants that she no longer worked for the president’s office.

Under the Navajo Nation’s personnel policy any employee caught driving a tribal vehicle while intoxicated is immediately terminated.

However Begaye wasn’t a tribal employee. She was considered an “at-will” employee, serving at the pleasure of the president.