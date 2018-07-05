Begaye Praises Sweeney Appointment

The Department of the Interior finally has a new assistant secretary for Indian affairs.

Tara Sweeney, an Alaskan Native, is a strong proponent of tribal self determination.

“The sovereignty of tribal nations must be respected by those individuals at the highest level of government,” Begaye said.

Begaye said he was looking forward to working with Sweeney.

Last week, President Begaye attended a tribal consultation regarding the proposed plan to reorganize the Bureau of Indian Affairs. He criticized the plan, which was drafted without tribal input, and called it chaotic for splitting the BIA Navajo Region into two separate regions and combining the Navajo Nation with other tribes.

But Begaye said he was encouraged by Sweeney’s comments to build stronger relationships with the tribes.

“I am motivated to work with Indian Country to find efficiencies inside the Bureau of Indian Affairs, improve service delivery and culturally relevant curriculum in the Bureau of Indian Education, and create a more effective voice for Tribes throughout the Federal Government,” Sweeney said.

Sweeney is the first Alaskan Native to hold the assistant secretary position.

She had previously served as a chair on the Arctic Economic Council, as co-chair of the Alaska Federation of Natives, on the Coast Guard Foundation Board of Trustees, on the University of Alaska Foundation Board of Trustees, on the FCC Advisory Committee on Diversity for Communications in a Digital Age and more.