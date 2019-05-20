Begaye Pleads Not Guilty

Karis Begaye, daughter of former Navajo Nation president Russell Begaye, entered a not guilty plea in Arizona Superior Court in connection to a 2018 arrest for extreme driving under the influence.

No court date has been set.

Begaye faces state charges of charges for a DWI-related crash while she served in her father’s administration in April 2018. The charges against

Begaye include driving while intoxicated, extreme driving while intoxicated, endangerment and felony damage.

The charges were filed January 16. Begaye opted not to appear in person for her April arraignment, instead opting to enter a not guilty plea.

The non-fatal incident took place on April 22, 2018. Begaye was driving a tribal vehicle, a 2016 Lake Tahoe, which was totaled in the collision with a semi-trailer truck and a guardrail.

The accident occurred on Interstate 17, south of Flagstaff.

The extreme DWI means her blood alcohol level was greater than 1.5 but less than 2.0 within two hours of the crash.

Begaye is being represented by Flagstaff attorney Bruce S. Griffen.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety report on the crash also noted that Begaye failed to show up for her hearing before the Navajo Board of Hearings and Appeals in October.

The OHA imposed restitution payments totaling $34,538.14 on Begaye. She failed to make her first payment, which was due on December 7, 2018.

Police officers who had responded to the scene testified about Begaye’s bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Arizona State Trooper Thomas Humphrey described Begaye with having an “indifferent facial expression.”

The troopers also said there was a broken vodka bottle on the ground near the driver’s side door and an open and broken tequila bottle inside the vehicle.