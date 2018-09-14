Begaye Meets With Interior’s Sweeney

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye briefed a top Bureau of Indian Affairs official on issues important to the Navajo Nation.

Tara Sweeney is the new Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs at the U.S. Department of the Interior. She was nominated by President Donald Trump and unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate on June 28.

Sweeney, an Alaskan native, is only the second woman to hold the position.

Begaye also congratulated Sweeney on her new post during the September 11 meeting.

“The Navajo Nation looks forward to working with Assistant Secretary Sweeney on important issues facing the Navajo Nation,” Begaye said.

In his briefing, the president discussed the importance of the rights of the Navajo families impacted by any change at the Office of Navajo and Hopi Indian Relocation (OHNIR), the future of the Navajo Generating Station (NGS), land buy-back program, the need to secure Navajo water rights, Navajo allottees rights, the Bureau of Indian Education, and Navajo’s opposition to the Bureau of Indian Affairs reorganization.

“We have many issues that we are working through including water rights, and the ownership role of the government with regards to NGS,” Begaye told Sweeney.

Sweeney said she looks forward to learning more about Navajo Nation issues and will work with the Navajo Nation Washington Office to follow up on the issues raised by Begaye.

Sweeney oversees Indian affairs programs at the Department of Interior, which serves 1.9 million American Indians and Alaska Natives on a variety of issues including education, public safety, economic development, energy development, and federal recognition of tribes.