Begaye Makes Pitch to Lockheed Martin

After shooting itself in the foot in a failed bid to by the Remington Arms Co., the Navajo Nation has its eye on another big player in industry.

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye is trying to woo Lockheed Martin to the reservation.

Lockheed Martin specializes in aeronautics, missiles and fire control, rotary and mission systems, space defense and communication systems.

The company is exploring potential opportunities to develop manufacturing, distribution and sustainment spaces on the Navajo Nation.

The initial meeting covered topics like infrastructure, workforce and skill development, incentives, tax fees and best practices.

“Lockheed Martin is the world’s largest prime defense contractor whose customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, the Navy and NASA,” Begaye said. “The company expressed interest in the model of the Raytheon corporation that exists on the Navajo Nation and wanted to learn more about strategic opportunities with Navajo.”

The meeting included representatives from the Naataani Development Corporation (NDC) and the Division of Economic Development. Lockheed’s representatives expressed interest in developing a manufacturing facility but also addressed procurement and distribution.

“We have a diverse and skilled workforce with a long history of rug weaving, sand painting, and jewelry making. These skills align with the focus on quality, attention to details, and leaving no doubt in product assurance the aerospace industry expects,” said Robert Joe, Chief of Staff for the Office of the President and Vice President.

“Here on the Navajo Nation, we have a skilled workforce that is ready to lead us into the future of manufacturing and technology,” Begaye added.

Lockheed Martin is a global leader in strengthening security. It employs 100,000 people at more than 400 facilities worldwide.