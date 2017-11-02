Begaye Glad Escalade Vote Failed

Apparently some ideas are just too good to give up on.

On Halloween Navajo Nation Council Delegate Benjamin Bennett once again tried to get approval for the Grand Canyon Escalade Project; and, once again, it was voted down.

This time Bennett’s legislation received just two votes in favor; with 16 delegates saying “no.”

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye was happy to see the project nixed.

“Our administration has opposed the development since we came into office,” Begaye said. “We have been very clear that we will not sign off (on) any agreement for this project.”

Especially since the developers – Confluence Partners – wanted the Navajo Nation to chip in $65 million for the project, Begaye added.

The Navajo president wasn’t the only tribal leader that was pleased with the vote results.

Wilfred Eriacho, Sr., Head Councilman from the Zuni Tribal Council said he was happy with the Council’s decision in not approving the legislation.

The site is special to the Zuni people, Eriacho said.

Just as pleased was Hopi Tribal Chairman Henry Honanie. He said the Hopis were watching the vote closely because they also hold as sacred the site where the development would have occurred.

For the tribes, the confluence – where the Colorado River meets the Little Colorado – is where their ancestors emerged into this world.

“We’ve been waiting for this day and are happy with the council’s decision to not approve this development,” Honanie said.

Begaye praised the Navajo Council for listening to the voice of the people.

Bennett’s legislation sought approval to spend $65 million for infrastructure for the Escalade project. The bill also sought to authorize the Navajo Nation Hospitality Enterprise to enter into a development and operating agreement, accepting the approval of the withdrawal of 420 acres of land in the Bodaway/Gap Chapter and approving a covenant not to compete.

Bennett touted the project’s economic potential, insisting it would generate jobs and revenue at a time when the future of the Navajo Generating Station is in doubt.

But Delegate Dwight Witherspoon opposed the bill which he saw as “totally one-sided.”

The Grand Canyon Escalade development would have seen private developers build a tourist destination with hotels, food courts and a variety of shops on an undeveloped section of the rim and continue to the floor of the Grand Canyon where the Colorado and Little Colorado rivers converge.

In addition to the retail businesses, the project would include a gondola that tourists could ride thousands of feet down to the canyon’s floor, to a place previously accessible only by launching a major expedition and guiding a rubber raft or wooden dory through 62 miles of roiling whitewater.

On the floor of the Grand Canyon tourists would find yet another swanky restaurant and a “river walk.”