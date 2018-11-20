Begaye Against New Medicaid Rule

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye has a problem with a new change in requirements for Medicaid recipients. The Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) new policy imposes work requirements on individuals as a condition of eligibility for health insurance.

“This ill-considered action undermines tribal sovereignty, disregards the Constitution, ignores Supreme Court decisions and violates the treaties between the federal government and Indian tribes,” Begaye said.

In January the CMS unveiled a policy requiring work or community engagement from “non-elderly, non-pregnant adult Medicaid beneficiaries who are eligible for Medicaid on a basis other than disability.”

In a letter to tribal leaders, the CMS claimed that allowing policy waivers would violate federal civil rights laws that bar discrimination based on race or national origin. Begaye complained that the CMS was trying to treat tribes as “racial groups” rather than as sovereign nations.“This policy represents a fundamental misunderstanding of federal Indian policy and a mischaracterization of Indian tribes as a racial group. On behalf of all tribes, the Navajo Nation asks that CMS provide Native people with access to health care as promised through our long-standing treaty rights and prior negotiations with the federal government,” Begaye said.

Begaye also called attention to a House Appropriations Committee report that accompanied a federal spending bill signed Sept. 26.

The Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill, provided stopgap funding for the departments of Defense, Labor, Health and Human Services (HHS), and

Education, and a supplemental report includes language that addresses the Medicaid work requirements issue. The report, written by Rep. Tom Cole, an Oklahoma Republican who is also a member of the Chickasaw Nation, states that federally recognized Indian tribes are sovereign nations residing within states—but for which the federal government has trust responsibilities. “As a result of this responsibility, the federal government has consistently held Indian tribes as a unique group when applying federal law and policy,” the report states.

Cole’s report also noted that “No discretionary action taken by any Administration can impede the direct relationship between the Federal government and the provision of health care for Indian Tribes.” The Navajo Nation submitted a Freedom Of Information Act request to CMS and the Department of Health and Human Services on November 2, seeking an explanation of the department’s determination that exempting American Indians from the work requirements would raise civil rights concerns.