Beaver Falls Drowning, 2nd Reported Incident Over Memorial Day Weekend

May 30
10:07 2017
Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to Beaver Falls on the Havasupai Reservation for a reported drowning on May 29th. This was the second reported drowning incident in Coconino County over the Memorial Day Weekend, the first occurring at Lake Mary.

At approximately 3:00 p.m., Coconino County Sheriff’s Office received a request from the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Havasupai to assist in response to a possible drowning. A male camper reported that another male camping with him and a group of friends had attempted to enter a cave behind the falls. The entry required diving to a depth of several feet before reaching the entrance.

Another individual had also tried to enter the cave, but unable to, returned to the surface. After about 30 minutes, the friend had not returned and the incident was reported to tribal officials.

Air West transported a Sheriff’s Deputy to the falls to coordinate rescue/ recovery events with tribal offices.

By 7:00 p.m. the body of the deceased missing person resurfaced and was recovered. The body was transported from Havasupai by DPS Ranger Helicopter to the rim where transfer was made to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The deceased has been identified at Mark Magleby, a 36-year-old from Orem, UT. No foul play is suspected at this time; however, the incident is still under investigation.

Havasupai Officials reported that there were over 250 individuals registered for use of the area that day.

