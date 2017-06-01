News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Bears Ears Parcel Falls Into Private Hands

June 01
11:32 2017
A square mile of Utah state land inside Bears Ears National Monument sold at auction last week for a record $2.5 million.

Jennifer Speers, the buyer, is affiliated with chapters of The Nature Conservancy and Wilderness Society in Salt Lake City.

The parcel includes the commercial Needles Outpost campground and store.

Speers says she hasn’t decided what she will do with the parcel but promises it will never see heavy development. Possibilities include designating it as a conservation easement or donating it to

The Nature Conservancy, which owns the nearby Dugout Ranch.

As to future sales, Brad Brooks with Wilderness Society warns, “This parcel has a benevolent buyer, but there is not enough money in the conservation community to buy everyone.”

Bears Ears

