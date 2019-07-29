BLM Releases ‘Bears Ears’ Monument Management Plans proposal

MONTICELLO, Utah — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announces the availability of the proposed Monument Management Plans (MMPs) and final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the Indian Creek and Shash Jáa units of the Bears Ears National Monument. The BLM published the notice of availability in the Federal Register and posted the final documents on the BLM ePlanning website at goo.gl/uLrEae. After more than six months of public outreach, the proposed plans provide for uses within the national monument planning area, including recreational uses, while protecting significant cultural resources and other objects.

“These plans will provide a blueprint to protect the awe-inspiring natural and cultural resources that make this monument nationally significant while enhancing recreational opportunities and ensuring access to traditional uses,” said Utah State Director Ed Roberson.

On Jan. 16, 2018, the BLM initiated planning to prepare MMPs for the Bears Ears National Monument, which is jointly managed with the Manti-La Sal National Forest. The BLM and the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) worked with cooperating agencies to develop and draft the management plans and EIS reflecting input from many stakeholders and the public. The BLM and USFS provided extensive opportunities for public engagement including six public meetings, nearly six months of public scoping and comment, government-to-government tribal consultation and coordination, working with cooperating agencies and stakeholders, and the citizen-based Monument Advisory Committee.

The proposed MMPs and final EIS differ from the draft by including a new alternative (Alternative E) that reflects comments from cooperating agencies, tribes, stakeholders, the public, and the Bears Ears National Monument Advisory Committee. Changes are clearly indicated to make it easier to compare the draft MMPs/EIS and the proposed MMPs/final EIS.

“We appreciate everyone who took the time to provide meaningful comments, and our cooperating agency partners who have helped us incorporate the suggestions from local communities, stakeholders, the monument advisory committee, tribes, and the public into the plans,” said Canyon Country District Manager Lance Porter.

Consistent with Department of the Interior and BLM priorities for public safety and improving access for hunting, fishing, recreational shooting (referred to as “target shooting” in the MMPs), most of the Monument remains open to these activities. However, to further advance public safety and protect important cultural resources, the proposed MMPs include provisions to not allow target shooting at specific locations, including campgrounds, developed recreation sites, petroglyphs, and structural cultural resource sites such as cliff dwellings, on BLM-administered lands within the Monument. These provisions do not apply to legal hunting activities.

In accordance with the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act, the BLM is announcing the opening of a 60-day public comment period on this proposed target shooting closure. The public will have 60 days from the date the notice of availability for the proposed MMPs and final EIS is published to review and provide comments specific to the proposed target shooting closure at campgrounds, developed recreation sites, petroglyph sites, and structural cultural sites. These comments on target shooting may be submitted in the following ways:

Email: [email protected]

Mail: BLM, Canyon Country District Office, 82 East Dogwood, Moab, Utah 84532, Attn: Lance Porter

Publication of the proposed MMPs and final EIS in the Federal Register initiates a 60-day review by the Governor of Utah for consistency with state and local plans, policies, and programs, and a 30-day protest period, which will be open through Aug. 26, 2019. Instructions for filing a protest with the Director of the BLM can be found online at www.blm.gov/filing-a-plan-protest and at 43 CFR 1610.5-2.

For further information concerning the land use planning process or recreational target shooting within the Bears Ears National Monument, please contact Lance Porter, District Manager at (435) 259-2100. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Diverse activities authorized on these lands generated $96 billion in sales of goods and services throughout the American economy in the fiscal year 2017. These activities supported more than 468,000 jobs.

In 2016, President Obama used the Antiquities Act to unilaterally create the Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah. Policymakers and pundits have also criticized Presidents for this use of executive authority on policy decisions that should be made by Congress. While the Antiquities Act authorizes presidents to declare historic landmarks or structures as national monuments, that authorization has limits.

The Act states that a national monument must be “confined to the smallest area compatible with the proper care and management of the objects to be protected.” This ensures that protected land is manageable and does not infringe on the rights of people nearby. President Obama ignored this important aspect of the law and unilaterally created a 1.35-million-acre national monument. The land contained in Bears Ears, while beautiful, is far more land than what is needed to manage and protect the historically important items there.

The land contained in Bears Ears was already federally owned with many existing protections. But when President Obama designated it a national monument, it became effectively off-limits to many outdoor enthusiasts, conservationists, and ranchers who had enjoyed the land for years. Fortunately, the current administration recognized President Obama’s overstep and significantly reduced the Bears Ears National Monument. When lawsuits challenging President Trump’s action were filed, PLF (Pacific Legal Foundation) intervened on behalf of outdoorsmen and local business owners.

