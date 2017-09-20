Bears Ears is set to drastically shrink

The ongoing discussion between Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and the White House about reducing or eliminating National Monuments continues.

Zinke has recommended reductions, however the State of Utah released some drastic numbers, apparently the state wants to reduce Bears Ears National Monument to a tenth of its current size.

According to the governor’s office Utah can only support 120,000 acres out of the current 1.3 million acres at the monument. State Assistant Attorney General Tony Rampton claims that the biggest issue is uncontrolled access and visitation.

However, only 9% of the monument has been developed. The other issue is more than 9,000 ancient Native American artifacts have been discovered and that may lead to issues with the Navajo Nation and other tribes.