Bears Ears; “Gorgeous”

Security was tight yesterday around the Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke, as he took a look at Bears Ears National Monument from the air, and later, on a hike to some Native American ruins.

Navajo Nation Vice President Jonathan Nez and Utah Governor Gary Herbert were among the dignitaries who accompanied Zinke during his tour.

Afterwards, the Secretary said Bears Ears is “drop dead gorgeous.” He said the area must be protected and preserved, but what needs to be decided is if being a National Monument is the way to go.

He said the Bears ears area is public land, and will still be public land if the National Monument designation is eventually erased by the Trump Administration.

The threat of having the designation taken away is quite controversial among some Native Americans and non-Native Americans alike. That is why security is so tight. Zinke plans on visiting other

National Monuments, including the Grand Staircase Escalante, to study whether the designations of recently named Monuments met the government-regulated criteria.

In Arizona there are four National Monuments under review by the Trump Administration. They are:

The Vermillion Cliffs

Grand Canyon-Parashant

Ironwood Forest

Sonoran Desert