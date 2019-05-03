Bears Ears Advisory Committee Meeting

MONTICELLO, Utah—The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will hold a meeting of the Bears Ears National Monument Advisory Committee (MAC) on June 5-6, 2019. The public is welcome to attend and observe the meeting at the Hideout Community Center located at 648 South Hideout Way, Monticello, Utah 84535. The meeting is scheduled for June 5 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will continue the following day on June 6 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The MAC was established to provide advice and information for the BLM and U.S. Forest Service to consider regarding the development of monument management plans and, as appropriate, management of the Bears Ears National Monument. The 15-member committee represents a wide range of interests including state and local government, tribes, recreational users, local business owners, archaeology and paleontology expertise, ranchers, and private landowners. More information about the MAC can be found at: https://www.blm.gov/get-involved/resource-advisory-council/near-me/utah/mac.

Planned agenda items at the meeting include welcoming and introducing new committee members, reviewing the committee charter, providing an overview of the Bears Ears National Monument management planning efforts, and soliciting feedback and advice from the committee. Members will also select a chairperson.

“The BLM welcomes new members of the Bears Ears National Monument Advisory Committee and looks forward to hearing from them,” said Lance Porter, Canyon Country District Manager. “Their input will help ensure a variety of perspectives, including local voices, are included as we consider options for meeting visitor and local community needs.”

The public may address the MAC members from 4:30-5 p.m. on June 5. The BLM may also extend the comment period by 30 minutes to 5:30 p.m. if necessary. Depending on the number of people wishing to speak and time available, the amount of time for individuals to address the committee may be limited. Written statements to address the MAC may also be sent to the following address: BLM Canyon Country District, 82 East Dogwood, Moab, Utah 84532 or via email with the subject line “BENM-MAC” to blm_ut_mt_mail@blm.gov.

For more information about the Bears Ears National Monument please visit our webpage at: https://www.blm.gov/programs/national-conservation-lands/utah/bears-ears-national-monument.

For more information about the upcoming MAC meeting, please contact Lisa Bryant at (435) 259-2187 or by email: lmbryant@blm.gov. Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to leave a message or question for the above individual. The FRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Replies are provided during normal business hours.