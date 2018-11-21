Bear Down or Forks Up?

It’s not a Michigan’s verse Ohio State game or even an Alabama verse Auburn rival game, but for the Alumni and the students and players, this is the only game that registers to them. With only 108 miles separating the two universities for the 91st time Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils will hit the gridiron. Yes, 2019 rival week is here all across college campuses fan’s that generally don’t make it out to a regular season game shows up to the rivalry week game.

Wildcats have defiantly been on a roller coaster ride this season losing games they should have won and vice versa. After last season disappointing season let go of their head coach and was looking for a new start. With the hiring of Kevin Sumlin after he was let go of his duties at Texas A&M was the biggest news for the university football program in decades. Sumlin brings discipline along with his high power offense to Arizona after being in the SEC for five seasons.

Sun Devils football program wasn’t just going to settle for just any coach after interviewing multiple coaches they found their man Herm Edwards. Being retired and commentating on Sunday for ten seasons. Herm Edwards was returning to college to coach the Sun Devils. Edwards sixty four years old had no plan on coaching again after leaving the Chiefs, but something struck him one day to coach again. Edwards hadn’t coached college football since the late 80’s when he was a defensive backs coach at San Jose State. ASU this season has some remarkable wins against #5 Michigan State, #14 Utah and on the road to USC and a Bowl bid to top it off. With a win, Saturday in Tucson will cap off an excellent year for Edwards.

Arizona offense this season has been led by junior Quarterback Khalil Tate who has 23 touchdowns over 2,000 passing yards and only seven interceptions. Sophomore running back J.J Taylor has six rushing touchdowns along with rushing over 1,200 yards this season for the Wildcats. Last season for the Wildcats Taylor led all Wildcats with 847 yards on the ground and five touchdowns. In the Wildcats five losses, this season three have been by five points or less. Will it be a Bear Down kind of day Saturday?

ASU this season has been led by their rushing attack with sophomore running back Eno Benjamin who has over 1,400 yards this season and 12 touchdowns. With a rushing attack like the Sun Devils, it opens up more opportunity for the passing game. Sun Devils have a receiver that is potentially a top ten pick in next year’s NFL Draft N’Keal Harry this season has nine touchdowns and over 1,000 yards receiving has led the Sun Devils to a 6-4 overall record. The four games that the Sun Devils have lost this season have been by seven points or less. Will the Sun Devils stick the fork in the Bear?

This has been a heated rival dating back to 1899 when the first two universities played their first football game. The University of Arizona led the all-time record at 49-41-1. In the last ten meetings between Arizona and Arizona State, it is split right down the middle 5-5. ASU won last meeting 42-30 in Tempe.