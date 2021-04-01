News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Be Involved in the Name Change Process at Dixie State U.

April 01
09:56 2021
In Utah Dixie State University Headed for a Name Change

If you have an interest in the study of the name Dixie State University, here’s your chance. The learning institute has a Name Recommendation Committee that is asking folks their opinions on the situation. Comments and suggestions are being taken between now and April 13th. The committee will then send along the results to the college’s Board of Trustees.

The change being made stems from Utah House Bill:

https://le.utah.gov/~2021/bills/static/HB0278.html

To take part in the study click on the following:

https://dixie.edu/nameprocess/

