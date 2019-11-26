Be Careful Hiking in Winter Weather!!!

You may have seen this photo on Facebook, as it made its way around. The National Park Service at the Grand Canyon reportedly posted the photo of two hikers having a very difficult time negotiating ice on a trail that likely had a long drop awaiting, should they slide off.

According to reports, the park service actually tweeted the following; “The top part of Grand Canyon rails are icy; don’t risk it like these folks.”

They went on to mention hikers should have the necessary footwear and trekking poles in order to be safe.

From Facebook:

