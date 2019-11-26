News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Be Careful Hiking in Winter Weather!!!

November 26
03:57 2019
You may have seen this photo on Facebook, as it made its way around. The National Park Service at the Grand Canyon reportedly posted the photo of two hikers having a very difficult time negotiating ice on a trail that likely had a long drop awaiting, should they slide off.

According to reports, the park service actually tweeted the following; “The top part of Grand Canyon rails are icy; don’t risk it like these folks.”

They went on to mention hikers should have the necessary footwear and trekking poles in order to be safe.

From Facebook:

Grand Canyon NPS

@GrandCanyonNPS

The top part of Grand Canyon trails are icy!
Don’t risk it – like these folks.

If you plan to hike this week bring your shoe traction devices and trekking poles – or purchase them in village shops: (shoe traction $20-$45) (Rent poles at General Store $3 per pole per day)

description: several people attempting to descend an icy-covered trail switchback. One person is holding onto the side of the trail to prevent falling.
