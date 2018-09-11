The Page High School Blood Drive is NEXT WEEK! Be a hero, donate blood!

If you are a community member sign up by emailing Student Council advisor Megan Moore – mmoore@pageud.orgor or if you are a student stop by Ms. Moore’s classroom to grab a permission slip. Everyone under the age of 18 must submit a Minor Donor Form by this Friday to donate.

Their goal is to have 90 donors scheduled by this Friday!! Help them reach their goal and share this information via your social media!

All donors will receive a free pizza cookie from Pizza Hut – YUM!