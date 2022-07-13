Bass Threaten Chubs

By Eli Joseph

Just last week, smallmouth bass, a popular sports fish, were discovered in the Colorado River below Glen Canyon Dam.

One of the bass’ favorite meals is humpback chub, an ancient, threatened species native to the river.

Until now, the dam has served as a barrier to the bass, keeping them penned in Lake Powell. But now, the bass are making their way through the structure’s penstocks, which carry water to the power-generating turbines.

Ecologist Brian Healy observes, “It’s devastating to see all the effort to remove other invasive species threatened.”

Chub have gone from the brink of extinction to today’s modest numbers.

A draft plan to respond to the threat is expected in August.