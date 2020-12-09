Basketball and Soccer Approved at Page High School

PUSD Approves Basketball and Soccer.

But, no in-person spectators will be allowed.

By Steven Law

Page High School will have a basketball and soccer season this year, but it will look a lot different than it normally does.

One of the main differences will be the teams the Sand Devils play. Due to Covid-19 safety concerns, the schools on the Navajo Nation have all cancelled their basketball seasons. The Sand Devils basketball team will be playing in the North Central Region against Camp Verde, Chino Valley, Fort Hills, and Northwest Christian.

This year’s season will also be greatly abbreviated. The first game is scheduled to take place the second week of January, however PHS is hoping to arrange a non-conference game against Holbrook on Jan. 9th. The teams will play two games per week, most weeks. The Sand Devils will play each team twice during the regular season, one home home, and one away.

The final game of the regular season will be Feb. 19th, followed by a 16 team post-season.

In an effort to provide a safe environment for play, no in-person spectators will be allowed. The high school is trying to arrange to have our Page radio station, KXAZ, on premises to broadcast the games, and the school is also trying to find a way to broadcast the games, perhaps over YouTube.

Both boys and girls basketball teams will play, but only the varsity and JV teams. There will be no freshman teams this year.

Soccer

Page High School soccer teams will also have an abbreviated season this year. They will play in the Northwest Conference this year against teams from all over the Arizona map. They boys team will play Anthem Prep, Glendale Prep, Northwest Christian, Parker, River Valley, Wickenburg, Bourgade Catholic and North Phoenix Prep. The girls team will play the same teams minus Parker, Anthem Prep and North Phoenix.

Their season is also scheduled to begin in early January.

“I’m excited for the student athletes and we’ll do everything we can to ensure their safety throughout the season,” said Ernie Rivers, Page High School Athletic Director.

