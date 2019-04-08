Basha’s Comes to Sanders

It’s Christmas in April for residents of the Nahata Dziil community.

The much anticipated Basha’s supermarket officially opened for business April 3.

Because it’s located right off of I-40 people tend not to think of Nahata Dziil, Sanders and New Lands as being remote. But before the new $11 million Basha’s complex arrived people had to travel nearly an hour to Gallup or Holbrook to buy groceries or do laundry.

The new Basha’s also includes a Pizza Edge and an automated laundromat.

Navajo Nation Council Delegate Raymond Smith, Jr., was excited to attend the grand opening.

“Seeing is believing. I could pinch myself,” said Smith, who represents the community.

Students at Sanders High School were excited, asking each other “Have you been to the new Basha’s yet?”

Even Teddy Goodluck, dean of students, was excited.

He said it was good that people wouldn’t have to drive so far for groceries. The new supermarket also means jobs for local people, Goodluck said.

At full build-out the shopping center will employ about 100 people, Nahata Dziil Commission Chairman Darrell Tso said.

The laundry, which opened last weekend, will be open 24-hours.

Also in attendance for the grand opening were Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Vice President Myron Lizer, and Speaker Seth Damon.

A press release from Basha’s said the Sanders store is first new one in Arizona since 2009.