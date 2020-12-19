Baseball Rights a ‘Major’ Wrong

By John Christian Hopkins

If you build it, they will come …

Major League Baseball built a bridge to the past in December and put salve on the sport’s biggest black eye.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the Negro Leagues would be granted major status and the statistics compiled by its players would become officially recognized by MLB.

The exploits of such legendary Negro League stars as Satchel Paige, Josh Gibson, Pop Lloyd and Cool Papa Bell will become a genuine part of baseball’s history.

There have been about a half dozen other leagues which are considered to be a part of the Major Leagues. MLB. as we know it today, didn’t come to be until 1901.

One league – the American Association of the 1870s-1880s – produced baseball’s first great superstar – for better or worse. Cap Anson was the biggest star in his heyday and is credited with being the first member of MLB’s exclusive 3,000-hit club.

Anson is also the reason blacks were excluded from MLB.

Arriving at the park one day Anson saw that the opposing team had a black player (Fleet Walker) on the field. At first he refused to play, until it was pointed out that his team would forfeit its share of the proceeds if he did not play. But from then on Anson made it clear that he would never take the field if a black man was on it.

Rather than lose its biggest star organized reached a “gentlemen’s agreement” that would ban blacks from competition. That would last until Jackie Robinson joined the National Leagues’ Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947.

The Negro League, which began in 1920, came to an end as black players found their way into MLB.

Paige made his Major League in 1948, at age 42. He went 7-1, helping the Cleveland Indians to win the World Series. Another Cleveland star was Larry Doby, the first black player in the American League.

Once the ban was lifted young Negro League stars – such as Willie Mays and Hank Aaron – joined MLB. Though the ageless Paige managed to reach the Majors, the end of the discrimination came too late other stars, such as Buck Leonard and Oscar Charleston.

Still the Negro Leagues produced its own legends.

Catcher Josh Gibson was said to have hit more than 800 home runs. He died as Robinson was breaking the color barrier. Lloyd was a great hitter – and even better fielder. He was known as “the black Honus Wagner.” When asked about the comparison, Wagner – one of the first five men elected to the Hall of Fame – said it was an honor to be considered in Pop Lloyd’s league.

Cool Papa Bell is sometimes considered the fastest baserunner of all-time. Bell once won a bet against Paige – claiming he was so fast that he could turn off the lights and be in bed before the room got dark.

He did it, too. Having arrived in the room first, Bell had discovered that due to a quirk in the wiring the room would stay lit for several seconds after the switch was turned off!

Featured Photo: The Homestead Grays