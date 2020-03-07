Baseball 2020; A Season for Believin’

A Season for Believin’

By John Christian Hopkins

The 2020 Major League Baseball season is soon to begin, promising a year of mystery.

Can longtime San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner find new life in the Arizona heat? Or will he retire from baseball to pursue a career on the rodeo circuit?

And what about Washington Nationals’ ace Stephen Strasburg? Since his rookie season, he has flirted with greatness, a promise of what could be – if only he could avoid injury.

But in 2019 Strasburg pitched like another Washington icon – Walter Johnson – and led the Nats to their first World Championship.

The New York Yankees are coming off a great year and look to be top contenders again. But their young slugger, Aaron Judge, looks like he’ll open the season on the disabled list. The question is, for how long?

Can the Houston Astros repeat as American League champs without help from a trash can? Time will tell as the ‘Stros kick-off 2020 with a new general manager and new field manager.

Ah, what about those Boston Red Sox? They also have a new manager thanks to Trash Can Gate. What they don’t have is possibly the second greatest player in the game today – right fielder Mookie Betts. In a bid to stay under the salary cap – and maybe out of the playoffs – the BoSox brass sent their soon-to-be free agent superstar to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for a bag of popcorn and seats to watch the World Series in LA.

Will Boston’s Mookie “bet” pay off on the west coast?

The Dodgers are not without questions, too. Can ace Clayton Kershaw bounce back from a down year? Last year Clayton pitched more like Sammy Kershaw.

Actually, if you study the metrics, it looks like Kershaw is starting the downward trajectory that all athletes must face. Father Time can’t hit Kershaw’s curveball, but he can throw a curve or two himself into the fate of every man.

Still the Dodgers are stacked and expect the bats of Betts and Cody Bellinger to do a lot of damage to opposing hurlers.

Poor Mike Trout, perhaps baseball’s top player today. It looks like he’ll be a California Angel for a long time. He’ll be a perennial All-Star and likely Hall of Famer someday.

But the five-year wait he’ll have until he’s Hall eligible will seem like nothing compared to the wait he’s likely to have before sniffing another playoff.

The Angels may think they’re contenders but by midseason, they’ll likely only be California dreamin’.

This year the Baltimore Orioles may even use Major League caliber players – but don’t hold your breath.