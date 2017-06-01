News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

BASE Jumping Costs Moab Man His Life

June 01
11:23 2017
A Moab, Utah man died Tuesday in a BASE jumping accident above the Colorado River.

Seth Graham, 34, appeared to be alone in his jump from a cliff. A person on a Canyonlands at Night river boat tour saw Graham fall and called 911.

Graham jumped from a 320-foot cliff called the “G” spot. The cliff is above the Goose Island Recreation Site.

BASE jumpers use parachutes or wing suits to safely land after their leaps from fixed structures. Authorities haven’t said which Graham was wearing.

BASE is an acronym for “building, antenna, span, earth.”

