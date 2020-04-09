News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

BASE Jumper, Busted!

BASE Jumper, Busted!
April 09
09:05 2020
Print This Article

Base jumping is not only an extremely dangerous sport, but it is also an illegal one in all of our National Parks. But, when shutdowns happen, the jumpers come out.

One jumper has recently pled guilty to two counts of BASE Jumping in Zion National Park. 

Zion National Park Rangers recently received an anonymous tip that a small group was planning to BASE jump the park. Rangers staked out some locations and observed an individual jump from the Great White Throne. He was wearing a wingsuit that allowed him to glide a distance before deploying his parachute and landing in the area below Angels Landing.

The individual, identified as Marshall Miller, from Salt Lake City, Utah was apprehended later that night after initially evading the Rangers. Miller had also been a person of interest in a BASE jumping incident that took place during the Government Shut Down in January of 2018. Miller has pled guilty to the jumps, been fined $5,000, and banned from the park for 2 years. 

BASE Jumper, Busted! - overview

Summary: BASE Jumper, Busted

Tags
base jumpingfinedmarshall millerpark bansalt lake cityzion national park

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.