Banner Page Hospital Says “Thank You”

If you noticed fire trucks, ambulances, and police vehicles outside of Banner Page Hospital today, not to worry. The hospital was honoring first responders and veterans at the hospital’s Café with lunch. It was in commemoration of the 9/11 anniversary.

“I just feel like it’s the right thing to do,” Susan Eubanks, the hospital’s CFO, told Lake Powell Communications. And we want to remember the atrocities of 9/11 and how it impacted our world. It’s simply a day of remembrance.”

She told us she never wants that day to be forgotten!

On a personal note, on that day in 2001, Ms. Eubanks daughter, Tobi, was on her way to an interview at the Twin Towers. On her way there, after the attacks, she got stuck under the Holland Tunnel for a long time.

“I was pretty freaked out because she didn’t get cell service and we didn’t know if she was ok, and I knew where she was going,” she said. “It was around 5 o’clock in the afternoon (Arizona time) when my family heard that she was ok.”

Without needing to say so, Susan said she was very grateful that her daughter was running late that day.

Ms. Eubanks spoke to the gathering at the hospital’s cafeteria.

“I want to thank you all for all that you do, and all that you do for the Page community,” she began. “We would not be such an incredible community without you. I was just commenting to someone just how wonderful and embracing this community is.”

Karalee Anderson is the hospital’s Senior Nurse Manager/Medical Surgical & WIS Services. She followed CFO Susan Eubanks and told the group a true story from the Pentagon on that fateful day 18-years ago. She reminded us that there were other terrible things going on that day. It wasn’t just in New York City.

“I want us to remember all of them, as well,” she said.

CAPTION: Senior Nurser Mgr Karalee Anderson speaks as hospital CFO Susan Eubanks looks on.