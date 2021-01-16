Banner Page Hospital Reports the Latest on the Vaccine (Friday Jan 15)

Page America,

The leaders of Banner Health Page Hospital want to reach out to you regarding the distribution of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to the members of our community.

We would like you to understand the processes that our government leaders have put in place so that you know Banner’s role in that system.

The federal government is working with the vaccine manufacturers to distribute the vaccine to our county governments. Our county governments are distributing the vaccines to approved administration sites based on the specific needs of each community.

The county analyzes multiple metrics when determining the quantities of vaccine that are dispensed, including but not limited to the sizes of the high-risk populations, such as citizens over the age of 65, people living in communal living situations (i.e. nursing homes, dorms) and those with specific co-morbidities (other serious health issues).

Banner has no control over vaccine distribution outside of providing valid data to the county leadership. We understand that many of you want to know how to sign up to get your vaccine. The official process is for you to go to:

https://www.coconino.az.gov/2547/Vaccine-Info

and follow the instructions on that website.

Information regarding the vaccine and the process for scheduling is changing weekly, if not daily, and this website is the official channel where our government leaders provide updates. We ask that you use this website as your primary source of information regarding vaccine distribution and that you please refrain from calling the hospital or clinics regarding scheduling.

Our medical clinics have been getting hundreds of calls each day, and the high call volume is impacting our ability to provide optimal care for patients. I want to assure you that we are reaching out to both Banner and county leaders daily to get vaccines distributed to our community as quickly as possible.

We understand that the county has updated the list of qualifying individuals to include the 1B group. Please note that when you go to schedule your appointment via the county website, the website will limit the number of appointments to the number of doses available.

You may have to wait and revisit the website again when more doses of the vaccine become available in our area. We will do our best to keep you updated via the newspaper, radio and social media as more information becomes available.

Thank you for your understanding and support. Mask up and stay strong, Page!

Ralph Parker,

CEO/CNO Banner Page Hospital