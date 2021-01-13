News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Banner Page Hospital: Public Notice of a Meeting January 25

Banner Page Hospital: Public Notice of a Meeting January 25
January 13
13:50 2021
Print This Article

PUBLIC NOTICE

                                                             

Pursuant to A.R.S. § 38-431.02, notice is hereby given to the Board of Directors of Page Hospital District #1 of Coconino County (“Page Hospital District”) and the general public that the Page Hospital District will hold a meeting open to the public on:

DATE:                 Monday, January 25th, 2021

TIME:                   5:00 p.m.

PLACE:                  Page Hospital Washburn Conference Room via Microsoft Teams

A copy of the agenda of the matters to be discussed at the meeting will be available no later than twenty-four hours prior to the meeting. A copy of the agenda may be obtained at Page Hospital, Administration, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Microsoft Teams info can also be provided also upon request.

DATED:          January 13, 2021

Hospital District #1 of Coconino County (Page Hospital District)

Banner Page Hospital: Public Notice of a Meeting January 25 - overview

Summary: Banner Page Hospital: Public Notice of a Meeting January 25

Tags
banner page hospitaljanuary 25page hospitalpublic meeting

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.