Banner Page Hospital Flu Shootout a Success

Lots of fun and good health were center stage on Saturday!

Fun and health met one-on-one at Banner Page Hospital on Saturday (10/12) It was a day for fun for the kids with a pumpkin patch for the kids and plenty of giveaways.

But the reason behind the fun, was health, of course. Free flu shots were being given to anyone during the course of the day 11 A.M. until 6 P.M. in the back of the hospital along North Navajo Drive. One of their handouts gave ideas on how to stop the spread of influenza:

STOP THE SPREAD

Wash hands

Elbow your cough

And…..get the flu shot

There was also entertainment for everyone Saturday! Grammy Award nominee Aaron White was there. In addition, the hospital Case Manager, Jason Larson, provided entertainment, as well, singing and playing his guitar.

But also on the minds of those who were working at the event, was the upcoming Proposition 431. It’s a mail-in ballot issue that will continue to have money coming into the hospital board. If it fails, the point is, we’ll still be paying what we’ve been paying, but the money won’t stay in Page. Prop 431 does NOT increase taxes. It only serves to keep our hospital viable into the future.

For information on this online, go to: www.YESon431.com