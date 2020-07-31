Banner Hospital Getting New CEO, Expanding Specialty Options

Lake Powell Communications recently interviewed the current interim CEO of Page Banner Hospital, Dana Barnett. Barnett shared his thoughts about his time at the hospital saying that while he has really enjoyed his time working in Page, the search is on for a new permanent CEO/CNO combined position.

The hospital has been conducting a thorough search for the right candidate for the job and some exceptional candidates have been identified, according to Barnett. Virtual interviews are the next step before the finalists make an in-person visit to the area and hospital. The position should be filled by the end of September. The former CEO of Banner in Page, Susan Eubanks, went on medical leave earlier this year but never returned to the position after her leave.

Barnett also shared the news that the hospital is working very hard to bring back more visiting specialty physicians and providers to the area. He said eventually they would like to have many specialty areas covered but for right now are focusing their efforts in the areas of orthopedic surgery and sleep studies.

If you would like to find our more about what’s been happening at Banner Hospital, you’ll find the entire interview posted here: https://www.lakepowelllife.com/podcast/interview-with-dana-barnett-of-banner-hospital/